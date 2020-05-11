Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MannKind (MNKD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

5/6/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

5/1/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

4/21/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

4/18/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

4/16/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MannKind stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $279.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.17.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 5,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

