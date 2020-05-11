Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

4/3/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

4/1/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

3/12/2020 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $135.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

