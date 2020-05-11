Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 11th (ALRN, AMYT, APGN, AXAHY, BTA, CBOX, CDMGF, CVE, DLB, DTCWY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 11th:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Applegreen (LON:APGN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cenovus Energy has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out crude. Notably, from 2020 to 2024, the company expects to see compound annual production growth of 2% to 3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will grow its funds flows. However, in the March quarter, the company reported weak earnings, primarily because of lower contributions from oil sands and refining operations. Notably, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hurt worldwide energy demand that dented refining margins and led crude to trade in the bearish territory. Thus, the virus outbreak has been hurting Cenovus Energy’s overall business. Moreover, the integrated energy player’s significant debt exposure is concerning. “

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dolby has diligent capital allocation strategies to maintain a flexible capital structure and boost shareholders’ value, thereby ensuring growth. The company is poised to benefit from its enduring partnerships with industry giants like Apple and Netflix to offer best-in-class services and fend off competition. Its long-term growth strategy depends on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions, and delivering superior experiences. However, Dolby reported unimpressive second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Volatile cinema product sales and price-sensitive nature of the entertainment industry are headwinds. Higher licensing expenses dent its profitability. Untimely deliveries from suppliers can lead to production cost hikes.”

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources is grappling with coronavirus-induced weakness in global energy demand. The pandemic has dented worldwide energy demand, keeping crude oil in the bearish territory. The company recently announced weak quarterly earnings due to the weak oil prices. The ongoing turmoil has also led to a capital budget reduction of 46% for 2020 from original guidance. Triggered by lower capital spending, it has decided to curtail activities across several operating regions, which will reduce crude output by 15% from 2019 levels. Notably, although the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, the upstream energy company has been paying a lower dividend yield than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years. Given these headwinds, EOG Resources seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KB Home have outperformed its industry in a year. Ongoing execution of the company’s returns-focused growth plan, balanced approach of allocating cash flow, improvement in gross margin and community count growth realization are commendable. Notably, the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results were released prior to the declaration of COVID-19 as pandemic. KB Home has undertaken certain actions to regulate the business in this uncertain period. It has decided to curtail land acquisition and development until the market conditions become more stabilized. Its shares have declined significantly in the year-to-date period, which reflects the rapidly evolving market conditions due to the pandemic.”

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Republic Services continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity is another major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Republic Services has declined in the past year.”

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

