Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 11th (CLLS, CNP, CODX, CRON, CTXR, CUE, CUTR, ERRPF, FP, FVI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 11th:

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Cellectis SA alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. Pi Financial currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$5.35 to C$5.60.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.