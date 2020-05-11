Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Up 71.0% in April

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,700 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 15th total of 566,500 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 417,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 162,163 shares of company stock worth $410,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.41. 851,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Ion Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.37.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IO. Evercore ISI downgraded Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

