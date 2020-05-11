IONChain Price Tops $0.0356 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. IONChain has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $889,919.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.02153378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00174698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

