IOST Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and $33.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, OTCBTC, IDAX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.16 or 0.03739617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Livecoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bithumb, IDAX, DDEX, BitMax, GOPAX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bitkub, BigONE, CoinBene, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Coineal, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, OKEx, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinZest, ABCC, Kucoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

