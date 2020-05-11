Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

