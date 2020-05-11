Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.00). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $124.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.38. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $130.69.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,850 in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.