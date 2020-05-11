iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,365,309. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $124.31 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

