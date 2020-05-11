iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Lowered by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 184,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,069. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.