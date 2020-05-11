iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,685 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 396,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142,117 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

