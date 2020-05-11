iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.1% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,706.8% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,125,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $293.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.