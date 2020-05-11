iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $293.16. 617,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

