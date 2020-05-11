iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.81. The stock had a trading volume of 259,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $304.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

