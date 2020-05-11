iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV remained flat at $$293.46 on Monday. 6,116,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.