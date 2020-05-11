iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $167.06. 152,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $186.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

