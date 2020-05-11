iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $57,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 172,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

