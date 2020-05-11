iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 863,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.37. 455,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

