iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 9.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.52. 2,232,761 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

