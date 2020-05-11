iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $46,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

