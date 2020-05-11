iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 6.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,809,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

