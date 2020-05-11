iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,488.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,957.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 174,678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $488,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 9,253,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

