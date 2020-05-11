iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,121,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $583,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,389,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 280,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,720,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,102,000 after acquiring an additional 179,086 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 122,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 412,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $32.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.