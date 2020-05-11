iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 1,752,052 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

