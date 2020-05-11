iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,518 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,833,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $148.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

