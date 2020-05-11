iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 756,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,056,000 after purchasing an additional 155,709 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,011,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. 1,349,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

