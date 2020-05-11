iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

