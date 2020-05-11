iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. 667,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

