iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.17. 207,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,654. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

