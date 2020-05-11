iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,193 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.03. 62,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,198. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

