iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,248 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV owned 1.71% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,800. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

