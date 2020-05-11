IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

