J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAYS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

