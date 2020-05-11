J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

JCOM stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J2 Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

