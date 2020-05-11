Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up 5.8% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.17. 15,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $185.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

