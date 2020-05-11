Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,833 shares of company stock worth $7,221,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

