Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 50,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,758. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

