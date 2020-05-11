JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for 7.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of JD.Com worth $60,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in JD.Com by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,189,000 after acquiring an additional 407,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.66.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657,496. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

