Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.05 on Monday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

