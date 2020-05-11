Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €115.00 ($133.72) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.29 ($135.23).

LEG opened at €112.42 ($130.72) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.63.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

