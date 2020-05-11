Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.84. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

