Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $60.22 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Craig R. Benson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,763,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

