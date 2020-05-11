Jewel (JWL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,717.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003313 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $33,717.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.02174932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,045 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Jewel's official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

