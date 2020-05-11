John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Lifted by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.80% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $89.03. 5,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

