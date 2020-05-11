Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,729 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Johnson Controls International worth $76,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 227,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

JCI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. 468,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,327. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

