JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to “Neutral”

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $402.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

