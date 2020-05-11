K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €5.35 ($6.22). 2,690,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.00. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of €18.40 ($21.40).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

