Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Up 225.3% in April

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Kamada stock remained flat at $$7.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,330. The company has a market cap of $333.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.