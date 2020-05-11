Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

